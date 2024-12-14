Kevin Durants Wants to Play for Steelers' Mike Tomlin
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been looking for a big-name wide receiver this season, but maybe not big-name in another spot. Still, if he had the opportunity, NBA superstar Kevin Durant knows exactly who he'd like to play for.
Appearing on Up and Adams with Kay Adams, Durant said Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is someone he's always paying attention to. And if he could, he'd like to play for Pittsburgh's head coach.
"Just from the outside looking in, obviously I don't know much about coach Tomlin, but I try to listen to his interviews and postgame pressers," Durant said. "Just whenever he talks, I try to pay attention.
"He seems like somebody you wanna play for, give your all for every single day. He cares about his players, he cares about the moments that he's in. He just appreciates where he is. He seems like a great dude to play for."
Tomlin has a grip on most of the NFL, with players constantly saying they signed with the Steelers for the opportunity to play under Tomlin. A future Hall of Famer, his ability to relate to players and make an impact on his team is unmatched, and fans are getting even more of that insight during Hard Knocks.
"High-energy guys, but also guys that got a little experience," Durant said. "Like Tomlin got a lot of experience, but he still relates to the younger guys."
Durant isn't coming over to the NFL, even if at 7-foot he'd make a great jump ball receiver. But he's still hooked on Tomlin, joining most of those across the league who want to play for a competitor and a head coach who seems to always get the best out of his players.
As Tomlin usually tells most players in the NFL, maybe when Durant is "old and cheap," he can come tryout in Pittsburgh.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!