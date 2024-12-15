Eagles Unleashing 'Playoff Plan' Against Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Philadelphia Eagles are the hottest team in football. With a 9-game win streak, the Eagles are the hardest remaining team on the schedule for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who can lock up a playoff berth this weekend.
The only concern for the Eagles as of late has been their passing game, which struggled quite a bit against the Carolina Panthers last week.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, there are plans in place beginning with their Steelers game in order to fix those concerns. In an appearance on SportsCenter, Fowler previewed the game with a focus on the Eagles' offensive gameplan.
"The Eagles' pre-playoff plan for quarterback Jalen Hurts is on. Teams know you cannot win big unless you can pass the ball in December and January,” Fowler said. "There's a feeling at least with the Eagles and around the league that Hurts can and will play better. So expect, and the Steelers are expecting, Hurts to get some easy, quick throws early in the game. Whether it's some crossing routes or some slant things to get him going, especially with A.J. Brown.
The Steelers secondary has been on quite the roller coaster this year, with some weeks being the biggest strength of the defense and others a liability. Now, the Steelers will face an offense that, on paper, should be one of their toughest challenges through the air.
Luckily for the Steelers, the short pass gameplan puts more pressure on the linebackers than the deep ball does. In that case, the Steelers' linebacker group consistently ranks towards the top and should cause some trouble for Hurts during the game. The biggest focus for the Steelers should be on the running game, as Saquon Barkley has been putting up MVP level numbers in his first year with the Eagles.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!