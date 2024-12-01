NFL Hits Steelers With Multiple Fines
Naturally, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns both had players walk away from their Week 12 meeting with fines following yet another chippy installment of the long-standing rivalry.
The defensive backs on both sides were hit the hardest, as Cleveland safety Grant Delpit was charged $11,255 for unnecessary roughness after grabbing George Pickens' mouthpiece while Pittsburgh cornerback Donte Jackson and safety Damontae Kazee were each handed bills for their actions as well.
Jackson's fine came out to a total of $22,511 for what the NFL deemed unnecessary roughness (use of the helmet) on a fourth-quarter play in which he lowered and led with his head while attempting to bring down Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy on a 26-yard reception.
It was the 29-year-old's first infraction of the season that drew the attention of the league office. He has started all 11 games for the Steelers after coming over from the Carolina Panthers in an offseason trade for Diontae Johnson.
Kazee's fine was for $11,255 after driving Cleveland cornerback Mike Ford Jr. onto Pittsburgh's bench during a first-quarter punt. He was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play while tempers fleetingly flared.
The 31-year-old became notorious for his reckless style of play late last year, as he was fined on five separate occasions for unnecessary roughness before earning a suspension covering the final three contests of the regular season after delivering a brutal hit to Indianapolis Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. in Week 15.
Kazee popped up on Pittsburgh's injury report this week with an illness, though he did not earn a game designation and is expected to be active against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon. He has appeared in nine games throughout the campaign and logged an interception to go with 12 total tackles.
