Browns Player Fined For Altercation With Steelers’ George Pickens
The Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 12 matchup with the Cleveland Browns was chippy to say the least, though wide receiver George Pickens walked away unscathed as he was not handed down a fine by the NFL.
In fact, he was on the complete opposite end of a punishment from the league office, as Browns safety Grant Delpit drew a $11,255 fine for unnecessary roughness after grabbing Pickens' mouthpiece.
Delpit claimed that his actions were in response to Pickens attempting to trip him at the end of a play, though the Steelers' receiver was neither fined nor flagged for his involvement in the encounter.
The most notable development stemming from the contest, at least from a rules violation or game day accountability standpoint, was Pickens' fight with Cleveland cornerback Greg Newsome II on a Hail Mary attempt that marked the final play of the night last Thursday.
The two players drew plenty of attention in the moment, and while it certainly appeared as though each individual was in line for a fine pending an investigation, the league evidently decided against that course of action.
Pickens had previously drew three fines this season, with the first pair coming in Week 5 versus the Dallas Cowboys after he pulled defensive back Jourdan Lewis down by his face mask while also wearing eye black containing a profane message.
Then, against the Washington Commanders in Week 10, he was fined for a stiff arm that got in the face mask of a defender. Pickens also got into a bit of a scuffle with cornerback Mike Sainristil during that game, though he was not penalized in that specific case.
The Browns will travel to Acrisure Stadium for a Week 14 meeting with the Steelers. In the meantime, Pittsburgh has its sights set on the Cincinnati Bengals tomorrow as it looks to get off the snide following its previous loss to Cleveland.