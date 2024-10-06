NFL Hits Steelers With Second Fine This Season
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers received their second fine of the 2024 season as the NFL issued a penalty to offensive tackle Broderick Jones for a play during Week 4 against the Indianapolis Colts.
Jones was flagged and eventually fined for unneccassary roughness due to a late hit in the first quarter against the Colts. He was fined $11,225 by the league for the play.
Jones is the second member of the Steelers to be fined this season, joining his Georgia alum Darnell Washington, who was fined $6,000 last week for an illegal blindside block. Both players can appeal the fine, which is the route for most fines handed out by the league.
In 2023, the Steelers were the most-fined team in the NFL. This year, they're near the bottom of the list through the first quarter of the season.
Colts defender Isaiah Land was also fined for a play during the game. He accumulated a $5,083 fine for a roughing the passer penalty that was called during the game.
On the other side of the conversation, Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was not fined for an unnecessary roughness penalty that sparked plenty of talk across the NFL. Many across the league disagreed with the call, and head coach Mike Tomlin said the league office themselves did not agree with it after the game.
Fitzpatrick would've liked for the flag not to happen as well, but he'll avoid a fine in the process as the team looks to move forward.
