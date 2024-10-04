Steelers' Justin Fields Earns Major Praise From Former QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into Week 5 with Justin Fields as the starter, even with Russell Wilson getting closer to 100% health. The team is starting to show plenty of faith in their "QB2," and there's a growing belief Fields is the closing in on securing the starting job for the remainder of the season.
His play is being noticed by everyone. And through four games, including a loss to the Indianapolis Colts, he's been one of the most impressive players to former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel.
Speaking with NFL insider Diana Russini on the Scoop City podcast, Daniel called Fields's play a "thing of beauty," with each week getting more impressive.
"When I’m watching Justin Fields and this offense methodically move down the field, it’s sort of like a thing of beauty,” Daniel said. "Justin Fields is seventh in completion percentage, he’s ninth in total touchdowns, he’s 12th in passer rating in the entire NFL.
"You take a guy that was discarded in Chicago, and you put him in this offense and it’s not anything crazy. Arthur Smith is making [Fields] play within the game plan, and the game plan for them is run the ball, get in shotgun, the QB run games."
Fields made Steelers history in Week 4, becoming the first quarterback to throw for 300 yards, rush for 50 yards and score three touchdowns. This season, he has thrown for 830 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for 143 yards and three more scores.
There's a sense Wilson could move to the backup spot this week against the Dallas Cowboys instead of being the emergency quarterback. And as Fields continues to impress, the Steelers could be getting closer to naming him the permanent QB1 and working Wilson in as the No. 2.
