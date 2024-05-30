NFL Legend Has Massive Expectations for Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- Every team feels like a Super Bowl contender in the offseason and OTA's, so it makes sense for the Pittsburgh Steelers to have championship ambitions in 2024. It's rarer for the outside media and voices to feel similarly.
The Steelers, however, are getting a vote of confidence from some NFL media and executives. Perhaps it was just some Pittsburgh bias, but former player and coach Tony Dungy thinks the Steelers are indeed a contender heading into this season.
On an appearance on NBC Sports' FNIA Podcast, Dungy was asked what teams have moved into the contender category in the offseason. He responded quickly with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“They’ve been in the race, in the hunt. They haven’t had any good quarterback play since Ben Roethlisberger. Now they’ve got a quarterback. You heard it here first."
He went on to say that union of Russell Wilson and Mike Tomlin could be a driving force towards a Super Bowl appearance.
"I like Mike Tomlin and what he brings. They have that belief, they always have that. If Russell can win one or two more games for them, I think they’ll be in good shape," Dungy said.
Clearly Dungy is high on the moves the team made in the offseason and their 2024 outlook. Not all agree with this projecton for the Steelers, including Dungy's fellow analyst Rodney Harrison.
After hearing Dungy's reasoning for seeing the Steelers as a contender, Harrison disagreed firmly. He even went so far as to laugh at Dungy's thoughts, calling the assertion "ridiculous."
The Steelers, however, are banking on Dungy being correct and not ridiculous. They are in win-now mode, bringing in a veteran quarterback with a championship pedigree, investing in their defense, and being hyper-vigilant in their drafting the past two seasons. All of this is in the hopes of the Steelers breaking through their postseason slump and playing for a Super Bowl.
