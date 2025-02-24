NFL Mock Draft: Steelers Land 'Next Aaron Donald'
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers can go a number of ways with ther 21st pick in the opening round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Wide receiver, running back, and even quarterback have all been discussed as their first-round selection. But there's a growing belief they'll target defensive tackle, and one name with major upside has been predicted to land to them.
Steelers.com analysts Dale Loley, Matt Williamson and Mike Presuta all dove into a first-round mock draft, projecting all 32 picks on day one. The Steelers sweep the board with a defensive tackle selection, with Loley predicting Kenneth Grant out of Michigan, and Williamson and Presuta selecting Walter Nolen out of Ole Miss.
Nolen started his career at Texans A&M, spending two seasons with the Aggies, while recording 66 tackles, five sacks and 12 tackles for loss. He ended his college career with Ole Miss, racking up 48 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in his one season.
"Analysis: It would be tempting to take Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka in this scenario, very tempting. But Nolen has maintained he's the next Aaron Donald. Sold," Presuta wrote.
The next Aaron Donald would be a great grab for the Steelers, who got to watch the superstar defensive tackle grow into a Hall of Famer at Pitt and then take off in Los Angeles with the Rams.
The 21-year-old stands 6-foot-3, just over 300 pounds. He's expected to be one of the biggest names in a draft class loaded with massive potential at the defensive tackle position.
For the Steelers, they have a decision to make with Larry Ogunjobi, who could save them just under $7 million if they chose to move on this offseason. With Cam Heyward entering the final two years of what is believed to be his last contract, and Keeanu Benton being the only young piece to the group, they team will likely look to add a big name or two - and could look at Nolen as their top option.
If they believe he truly does have Aaron Donald upside, they won't hesitate on selecting him.
