Steelers' Beanie Bishop Called Game-Winning INT
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers took down the New York Giants 26-18 in front of a national audience. While the Steelers' offense moved the ball easily, several miscues in the red zone left a lot of points on the board. Those mistakes left just enough room for the Giants to put together what could be a game-tying drive with under a minute left.
That was until Steelers undrafted rookie defensive back Beanie Bishop Jr. picked off Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, his second turnover in as many drives. This allowed Russell Wilson and the Steelers offense to take victory formation to close out the game.
The best part? Bishop Jr. said he called it.
"I told Alex Highsmith that I was going to end the game that drive, honestly," Bishop Jr. said after the game. "That's just something I pride myself on. I'm just trying to go out there and get a stop to finish the game."
Bishop Jr. has already shown his strong nose for the football in only a few games. Last week on Sunday Night Football with the other New York team in town, Bishop Jr. intercepted Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers not once, but twice, en route to a decisive victory. Rodgers was even kind enough to sign both balls for Bishop Jr.
After two straight games with an interception, Bishop Jr. isn't sure how long his streak can continue.
"Hopefully a long time," Bishop Jr. said on his two-game streak. "When I get my turnovers they come in bunches."
With his game-sealing pick against the Giants, Bishop Jr. ties fellow new Steelers' defensive back Donte Jackson for the most interceptions grabbed on the team this season.
With sophomore cornerback Joey Porter Jr., Jackson, the safety tandem of DeShon Elliot and Minkah Fitzpatrick and now Bishop Jr., the Steelers' backfield is looking amazing. Winning the turnover battle is key for any football team, but especially a team like the Steelers who kick a lot of field goals. Bishop Jr.'s emergence was unexpected, but it is certainly welcome.
