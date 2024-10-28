Steelers Place Rookie WR on IR
Ahead of their Week 8 matchup with the New York Giants on Monday Night Football, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they placed rookie wide receiver Roman Wilson on the injured/reserve list.
Wilson (hamstring) first popped up on the injury report just days ahead of the Steelers' Week 7 game against the New York Jets after beginning that week as a full participant. He was ultimately ruled inactive, and his status didn't see any improvement this week either, resulting in him being listed as out on the team's final report before the Giants came to town.
Pittsburgh Sports Now's Alan Saunders reported that Wilson had aggravated his hamstring in practice last Wednesday, causing him to miss each of the Steelers' most recent three sessions.
It's been a tough campaign for the 23-year-old, whom Pittsburgh selected in the third round of the NFL Draft out of Michigan. He sustained an ankle injury at the beginning of training camp that caused him to miss the entire preseason, and he didn't make his debut until Week 6 against the Las Vegas Raiders, which is the only contest he's appeared in.
Wilson will now, at a minimum, miss the Steelers' next four games while he recovers.
The Steelers also announced that they released running back Aaron Shampklin from the 53-man roster to make room for running back Jonathan Ward.
Wide receiver Brandon Johnson has also been elevated from the practice squad for Monday night's contest.
