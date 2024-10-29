Watch: Steelers' Calvin Austin Explodes for Punt Return TD
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers found a spark midway through the third quarter of their Week 8 matchup with the New York Giants. Tied 9-9 after two touchdowns were called back in the first half, they needed to find a score somehow. That happened when Calvin Austin fielded a punt.
Austin took the return from one sideline to the other before heading down the field and finding an opening. From there, it was off to the races as he burned the Giants special teams unit and made his way to the endzone to cap off a 73-yard touchdown return.
This is another clutch moment of many for the Steelers special teams unit this season as the group has blocked a punt or field goal in the last three games. Now, they're adding a punt return touchdown to their season resume.
Pittsburgh took a 16-9 lead with Chris Boswell's extra point, setting themselves up to control the outcome in the second half. With the bye week on the horizon, they're looking to take control of the AFC North ahead of Week 9 and come back to face the Washington Commanders with plenty of momentum built off a three-game winning streak.
