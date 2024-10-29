Steelers Welcome Diontae Johnson Back to AFC North
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will meet a familiar face twice during the back-half of the 2024 season after the Baltimore Ravens acquired wide receiver Diontae Johnson from the Carolina Panthers, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.
Johnson was on the trade block after the Panthers' season started to crumble early. There was plenty of interest for the former third-round pick, and he'll now make his way back to the AFC North after spending just eight weeks away.
The Steelers traded Johnson to the Panthers this offseason in exchange for cornerback Donte Jackson. The move added to Pittsburgh's defense while leaving George Pickens as the true WR1 this season.
The Ravens are sending Carolina a 2025 fifth-round pick in exchange for Johnson and a 2025 sixth-round pick.
The Steelers have not yet faced the Ravens this season, meaning they'll go against Johnson twice in 2024. Johnson, who spent the first five years of his NFL career with Pittsburgh, joins Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman as Baltimore's leading receivers.
During his time in Pittsburgh, he started 67 games, catching 391 passes for 4,363 yards and 25 touchdowns. In seven games this season, he's caught 30 passes for 357 yards and three touchdowns, working with both Bryce Young and Andy Dalton at quarterback.
