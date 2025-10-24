NFL Rule Would Prevent Steelers, Minkah Fitzpatrick Trade
The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't necessarily in the market for defensive help at the trade deadline, though safety sticks out as a potential area of need if the organization were to test those waters.
With the Miami Dolphins in the midst of a free fall at 1-6 this season, there's been some speculation that Minkah Fitzpatrick could hit the trade block. Despite some Steelers fans clamoring for him to return, however, such a scenario is not possible this season.
NFL Rules Make Fitzpatrick's Return Impossible
Per league rules, teams cannot reacquire players via trade that they previously dealt away until two seasons pass from the time that the original transaction took place.
Pittsburgh sent Fitzpatrick to the Dolphins back in June for Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith, which means that it wouldn't be able to strike another deal with Miami for the five-time Pro Bowler until the 2027 season, by which point his current contract will have expired.
Impact of Fitzpatrick Trade
It would be unfair to declare the Steelers as anything other than a clear winner in their trade with the Dolphins.
Though Ramsey and the rest of Pittsburgh's secondary had trouble containing Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in a Week 7 loss, he's emerged as a true leader and difference-maker at cornerback this season.
Smith had a bit of a slow start to his tenure with the Steelers, though he scored his first touchdown of the year against the Bengals to go alongside 28 yards on three catches.
Fitzpatrick, who was originally traded from the Dolphins to the Steelers in September 2019 after the former selected him in the first round of the 2018 draft, has started all seven games for Miami and logged 30 tackles to go with an interception.
Pittsburgh's talent at safety next to DeShon Elliott isn't anything to write home about, but the team as a whole is better off having Ramsey and Smith on the roster over Fitzpatrick.
Fitzpatrick's Path Back to Pittsburgh
Though Fitzpatrick won't be rejoining the Steelers this season, perhaps he could find his way back to the organization in the near future.
The Dolphins, who almost certainly will have a regime change amidst their dismal campaign, would save $15.6 million in cap space by releasing Fitzpatrick with a post-June 1 designation next offseason, per Over the Cap.
Perhaps Miami will facilitate a trade and find another landing spot for the three-time All-Pro, but if were somehow to hit the open market as a free agent, it wouldn't come as a surprise if the Steelers were to show interest in a reunion.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!