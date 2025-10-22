Revenge Game? Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers Answers Looming Question
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers aim to get back on the winning side of things when they take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 8. The game is crucial for the Steelers after losing a disappointing contest in Week 7 and needing to prove they are legitimate contenders in the AFC.
The game is also a huge one for Steelers starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who will go up against his former team for the first time in his career. But don’t expect the usual revenge game narrative take control this week. Speaking to reporters ahead of the matchup, Rodgers downplayed the entire idea that this week is fueled by revenge.
"I don’t have any animosity toward the organization. Obviously, I wish that things went better in our last year there," he said. "I still have a great relationship with a lot of people in that organization. This is not a revenge game for me. I'm just excited to see some of those guys."
Absence Makes the Heart Grow Fonder
Maybe a few years ago, Rodgers would have been singing a different tune. After all, things weren’t completely hunky dory when he and the Packers parted ways in 2022. The organization had their heir apparent ready to take over in Jordan Love, mirroring the same thing that happened between Rodgers and Brett Favre in 2007 and 2008.
Time heals all wounds, so they say. While it wasn’t the most amicable of breakups, two years with the New York Jets and finding a new home in Pittsburgh have changed his tune completely. As Rodgers put it, that time has only made him more appreciative and complimentary of his time in Green Bay and the impact it had on his career and life.
”Absence makes the heart grow fonder, maybe,” Rodgers admitted. “I have a lot of great memories from my time there. A lot of great interaction with fans over the years... I grew up there. I spent 18 years there."
Underdog Mentality
When then game kicks-off at Acrisure Stadium, the fond memories and strong bonds wil be set aside for 60 minutes of football. The Steelers enter the contest as underdogs, with many expecting the Packers to walk out of Pittsburgh with a victory.
The Steelers are hoping to avoid dropping to 4-3 and earn their fifth win of the season. Like their previous four wins, that will largely come down to the play of their 41-year-old starting quarterback. A quarterback who is seemingly not motivated by revenge as he takes on the team he spent nearly two decades with for the first time in his NFL career.
