Steelers Rumored to Have Three Top Trade Deadline Targets

#Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers on getting possibly get traded.



“No control over that…If I’m here, I’m here. If I’m not, I’m not. Where ever I’m at, I’m trying to get healthy & play good football.”



Asked if he still wanted to be traded:



“For sure.”



🎥:@VegasSportsTD pic.twitter.com/qsn3MNOv9z