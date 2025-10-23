Steelers Rumored to Have Three Top Trade Deadline Targets
As has been well-documented, the trade deadline will be all about acquiring wide receiver help for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The same was true last year, with Pittsburgh eventually landing Mike Williams from the New York Jets, and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler has identified three players at the position who are potential fits for the team this time around.
Jaylen Waddle
Waddle has become a popular name as the Dolphins fell to 1-6 with a Week 7 loss to the Cleveland Browns, and there are few teams out there who could use the former first-round pick as much as Pittsburgh.
Waddle has posted three 1,000-yard seasons throughout his career and could accomplish that feat again this year, as he's sitting at 405 yards over seven contests, but Fowler believes Miami will be hesitant to deal him away before the November 4 deadline.
This is a similar situation to [Trey] Hendrickson; the team does not plan to trade the player but interest is there," Fowler wrote. "While Miami could be tempted to trade players due to its 1-6 record, Waddle is a building block on offense, and he's due $36.1 million in cash over 2025-26 -- reasonable in today's high-end receiver market. Multiple league execs expect the Dolphins' no-trade stance to stand barring a surprise."
The 26-year-old is under contract through 2028 and is guaranteed just over $16 million in salary for the 2026 campaign, though the Dolphins or whatever team lands Waddle could release him with a post-June 1 designation and save right around $27 million in cap space during the 2027 offseason, per Over the Cap.
Waddle doesn't appear to be a super realistic target for the Steelers for several reasons, but he'd certainly fit in well next to DK Metcalf should he come available over the next few weeks.
Chris Olave
Olave has been connected rather routinely to Pittsburgh dating back to this past offseason, and he's once again found his name in rumors as the New Orleans Saints have gotten off to a 1-6 start.
The Ohio State product has shined this season to the tune of 440 yards and three touchdowns on 44 catches, but Fowler also stated that the sentiment around Olave is that the Saints' general desire not to trade away players may keep the 25-year-old in The Big Easy a little while longer.
"Rival teams caution that the Saints typically aren't dealing away players -- that's not GM Mickey Loomis' style -- but New Orleans' 1-6 record could present opportunities to acquire future assets for a team clearly in a rebuilding phase," Fowler wrote. "Olave has moved past the concussion issues, and he had two big-play touchdowns in Week 7. He's making a case for a contract extension with New Orleans."
Olave is under contract through the 2026 campaign with a fully guaranteed salary of $15,493,000. He'd make for a perfect compliment to Metcalf as a do-it-all receiver who is known for his speed, but his concussion issues and the Saints' potential reluctancy towards trading him may prevent the Steelers from bringing him in.
Jakobi Meyers
Of the top receivers who may be dealt at this year's deadline, Meyers is the most realistic target for Pittsburgh.
The 28-year-old requested a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders before the season began to no avail after seeking a new deal heading into a contract year, and he reaffirmed his desire to be sent elsewhere this week.
Even so, Fowler reported that the Raiders aren't being proactive in looking for a trade partner and could potentially hold onto him for the rest of the year before making any changes once the offseason arrives.
"Multiple execs told me they believe Las Vegas is open to a deal but is not actively shopping him," Fowler wrote. "Another, however, believes the Raiders would prefer to wait until after the season to make any sweeping changes, due in part to the presence of Pete Carroll. The type of offers that roll in over the next two weeks could determine the course of action here."
Meyers, who is coming off the first 1,000-yard campaign of his career last year with the Raiders, has logged 329 yards on 29 catches in six games this season.
A possession receiver with strong hands who can win in all areas of the field, Meyers' presence would provide a major boost to the Steelers' offense, but it remains to be seen if the organization can find a way to pry him away from the Raiders.
