Steelers Should Call Titans for Star Defender
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to be buyers at the NFL trade deadline. Many believe that wide receiver tops their list, but what about some help on defense? If you ask what side of the football needs the biggest boost, it's those defending, and the Tennessee Titans may have an answer.
Through six games, the Steelers defensive line has been up and down. Mostly down. Cam Heyward, Derrick Harmon and Keeanu Benton are great names to have, unless you're actually watching. Then, you realize that the Steelers run defense has given up 100-yard games to three different rushers, and over 100 yards in four of their six performances.
Maybe it's Time for a Change
The Tennessee Titans are 1-6 this season and likely have already started planning for the future. That means, that at the trade deadline, chances are they are one of the biggest sellers in the league. Those sales could include the names of Calvin Ridley and Jeffery Simmons, and while many will bring up a wide receiver, what about a defensive tackle?
"They have been open for business," NFL Network's Tom Pelissero said on the Rich Eisen Show about the Titans trading." ... They're willing to listen on just about everyone on the roster. We've talked about the guys on the roster that I don't think that they deal, like Jeffrey Simmons, but in the position like the Titans are, when you're in the midst of a large-scale rebuild - the early stages of a large-scale rebuild, you're kind of willing to listen to anything."
This season, Simmons has 30 tackles, eight tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks, and at 28 years old, remains one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL.
Steelers Could Buy For Now
The Steelers are in win-now mode. They aren't preparing for 2026 and beyond, they believe they can win a Super Bowl in 2025 and are preparing to do so. That means, looking long-term instead of short-term isn't their mindset.
If Simmons is available for trade, or if the Steelers are willing to call and make an offer, it makes sense. He'd come into the roster as a starting piece to replace most-likely Keeanu Benton. While he's not a nose-tackle, Pittsburgh would have more options to shuffle their line around and put their most dominant players on the field, with as much help as they can get in the middle of their line.
As for an offer, they've been willing to use second-round picks and high-quality players for trades all year long, what would stop them now? If Simmons is going for a second-round pick, that means the Steelers are stronger contenders for the same price they acquired DK Metcalf.
It makes sense.
If Pittsburgh is serious about making a splash in the back-half of the season, they'll make a splash at the trade deadline. Simmons should be a call they make.
