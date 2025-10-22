Starting WR Could Make Big Return to Steelers
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are eagerly anticipating the return of a top wide receiver. As they make their final preparations for their Week 8 contest against the Green Bay Packers, one of the stingiest defenses in the NFL, the Steelers expect to have one of their best offensive weapons back in the mix.
Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III is nearing a return after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings. The top wideout participated in practice for the first time since suffering the injury, an encouraging step toward game action.
Feeling Good, Like I Should
His participation at practice was already a huge step toward Austin’s return. Following the practice session, he provided even more reason for optimism. He told reporters that he feels great and if the team allows him to play against the Packers, he is ready to return. Nick Farabaugh of PennLive shared the update regarding the receiver via his X account.
“Calvin Austin III says he felt great after his first practice back from a shoulder injury,” he wrote. “And that if he gets the green light, he’s ready to go for Sunday.”
Number Two Returns
Austin’s absence has been felt in Pittsburgh. While he didn’t have a Pro Bowl-level production over the first four games, Austin provided a legitimate second receiving threat behind superstar wideout DK Metcalf. To start the year, he'd been targeted 17 times, hauling in 10 receptions for 139 yards and two touchdowns. His longest catch of the year was a 30-yard touchdown grab in the season opener against the New York Jets.
Once Austin went down against the Vikings, that depth took a tremendous hit. The talent at the position behind he and Metcalf is severely lacking, and that was painfully on display over the past few contests. With Austin on the shelf, the team was forced to turn to journeymen veterans like Scotty Miller and Ben Skowronek as well as second-year pass-catcher Roman Wilson to make up snaps.
It wasn’t the best pivot, however, as they accounted for very little offense during Austin’s absence. Against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7, the backup trio accounted for three receptions and 26 receiving yards. The week before that, only Wilson found his way onto the offensive side of the stat sheet, as the trio posted a total of one reception for 12 yards.
Without Austin, the passing game moved exclusively through Metcalf, the tight ends and running back passes out of the backfield. Now that Austin is on the precipice of returning, the passing game suddenly has more life and potential entering Week 8.
