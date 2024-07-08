NFL Suspends Steelers CB Eight Games
PITTSBURGH -- The NFL has suspended Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cam Sutton for the first eight games of the 2024 regular season without pay for violating the league's Personal Conduct Policy. This comes after Sutton dealt with off-field legal issues this offseason revolving around domestic violence.
"The NFL investigated the March incident involving Sutton and determined he violated the Personal Conduct Policy," the league wrote in a statement.
Sutton has a warrant placed on him in March for aggravated battery - domestic violence. He eventually turned himself into the Orient Road Jail in Tampa, Florida, and had his charge lowered to misdemeanor battery, which carried a one-year maximum jail sentence. He
"Both Mr. Sutton and the mother of his children request privacy in this matter, as they view this as a family matter and wish to resolve it as a family," Sutton's attorneys Todd Foster and Jason Setchen, said in a statement following his release.
During these legal troubles, Sutton was released by the Detroit Lions following just one season. He started all 17 games for the Lions last season after signing a three-year deal. He then returned to the Steelers for a veteran minimum contract, costing just over $1 million for the 2024 season. Sutton spent the first six seasons of his NFL career with the Steelers after being selected in the third-round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
Sutton will be eligable for reinstatement to the NFL on October 29, the day after the team's primetime showdown against the New York Giants in Week 8. They have a bye in Week 9.
Without Sutton, the Steelers could look to add another veteran name like Patrick Peterson to their roster. They also have former Baltimore Ravens nickelback Anthony Averett and undrafted rookie Beanie Bishop competing for a roster spot behind Sutton.
Steelers defensive backs coach Grady Brown said during OTAs that the team was preparing for a Sutton suspension by getting the new players more reps.
"That's what we're doing right now by virtue of just getting guys reps," Brown said. "[Sutton] doesn't take every rep at nickel, he doesn't take ever snap at corner. We try to make sure we're repping multiple guys and evaluating them at that position."
The Steelers will have all of training camp to decide the direction they'll go in during Sutton's absence. They head to camp on July 24.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more
- Joe Burrow Promises Legendary Celebration vs Steelers
- Could Steelers Re-Sign Former WR?
- Steelers QB Turning Heads With Offseason Workout
- Steelers Could Bring Back Familiar Face
- Steelers Intentionally Cut Chris Oladokun