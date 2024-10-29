O-Line Guru Calls Out Steelers' Broderick Jones
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers plan along the offensive line didn't include starting Broderick Jones. After Week 1, the team slowly started to work the second-year first-round pick out of the starting lineup, replacing him with rookie Troy Fautanu. Unfortuntely, a season-ending knee injury ended Fautanu's year after his first start, and since, Jones has struggled.
Jones has remained the starting right tackle for the Steelers after being benched for one game. However, his play has drawn plenty of criticism, as he's struggled in all facets of blocking. Those struggles eventually led to Jones arguing with fans on social media about his performance.
With the former 14th-overall pick continuing to underperform, offensive line guru Duke Manyweather gave his opinion about Jones.
"Broderick Jones is too talented to play like he just doesn't five a f*** and hates football," Manyweather wrote on X.
Chances are, the Steelers do not make a change at right tackle and bench Jones. They continue to view the former first-round pick as their future, but likely see that future at left tackle. His struggles on the right side could be because he's playing the opposite side he did in college, but for now, that's the team's only option.
"I like the solid trajectory of his growth and development," head coach Mike Tomlin said this past week about Jones's play. "He has some challenges early on in team development. He missed some time and so forth due to minor injuries. But just largely looking at the trajectory of his play, I'm pleased with it. I like the professional approach that he brings to work, and I just think it's moving in the right direction, and it needs to continue."
Jones is possibly the Steelers' most talented offensive lineman but he is just not living up to expectations. Coming into the NFL, he was considered a raw talent who needed time to develop. Pittsburgh doesn't have the option to let him develop right now, so until Fautanu returns or another option emerges, he'll need to work through the struggles on the field.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!