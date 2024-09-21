All Steelers

Steelers Place First-Round Rookie on IR

The Pittsburgh Steelers are shutting down Troy Fautanu.

Jul 28, 2024; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Troy Fautanu (76) participates in drills during training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH -- In a very poor turn of events, the Pittsburgh Steelers are placing rookie offensive tackle Troy Fautanu on Injured Reserve after suffering a knee injury during practice prior to Week 3.

According to fellow offensive tackle, Broderick Jones, Fautanu "tweaked" something during practice and was going to get an MRI on the injury. The Steelers originally listed Fautanu as questionable before ruling him out for Week 3's matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Now, Fautanu is being shut down for at least the next four games. But according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the rookie is out "indefinitely" because of the injury.

It's still unknown exactly what the injury is or if this is a season-ending situation for the tackle. Fautanu was the Steelers' first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and began his starting career in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos, getting the call over Jones.

He suffered an MCL injury during the preseason, which could be the situation here. More details will likely emerge in the coming days.

The Washington product was flagged for knee concerns during the pre-draft process, but the Steelers made it known they were not concerned about those reports.

"We wouldn't have selected him if we weren't comfortable," general manager Omar Kahn said. "I can't speak to some of the stuff that's out there and what's true and what's not and what other poeple are saying but we were comfortable."

Noah Strackbein

NOAH STRACKBEIN

Noah is the Publisher for All Steelers, Inside the Panthers (InsideThePanthers.com) and Inside the Penguins (InsidethePenguins.com), and is the host of All Steelers Talk (YouTube.com/AllSteelersTalk). A Scranton native, Noah made his way to the Pittsburgh sports scene in 2017. Now, he's pretty much full-yinzer.

