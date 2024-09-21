Steelers Place First-Round Rookie on IR
PITTSBURGH -- In a very poor turn of events, the Pittsburgh Steelers are placing rookie offensive tackle Troy Fautanu on Injured Reserve after suffering a knee injury during practice prior to Week 3.
According to fellow offensive tackle, Broderick Jones, Fautanu "tweaked" something during practice and was going to get an MRI on the injury. The Steelers originally listed Fautanu as questionable before ruling him out for Week 3's matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Now, Fautanu is being shut down for at least the next four games. But according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the rookie is out "indefinitely" because of the injury.
It's still unknown exactly what the injury is or if this is a season-ending situation for the tackle. Fautanu was the Steelers' first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and began his starting career in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos, getting the call over Jones.
He suffered an MCL injury during the preseason, which could be the situation here. More details will likely emerge in the coming days.
The Washington product was flagged for knee concerns during the pre-draft process, but the Steelers made it known they were not concerned about those reports.
"We wouldn't have selected him if we weren't comfortable," general manager Omar Kahn said. "I can't speak to some of the stuff that's out there and what's true and what's not and what other poeple are saying but we were comfortable."
