Report: Steelers QB Getting MRI After Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the most surprising stories in the NFL this season. They currently sit at 5-2 and are tied with the Baltimore Ravens for the divisional lead in the AFC North.
The Steelers rode quarterback Justin Fields through the first six weeks, but then turned the reigns over to veteran Russell Wilson in their week 7 contest against the New York Jets. Wilson stole the show and seemingly pushed Fields to the back-up role for the remainder of the regular season. Still, the Steelers have two legitimate weapons at QB, and their head coach has continuously voiced a desire to keep both involved.
Now it seems Fields might not be available at all for their week 8 matchup against the New York Giants and could miss time beyond that. The Steelers added him to their latest injury report, making him questionable for the contest against the Giants.
According to NFL insider Jay Glazer there is concern regarding his hamstring injury. He reported on Fox Sports NFL that Fields will likely need an MRI to confirm the severity and if there are any other concerns.
"I just got off the phone with Mike Tomlin," Glazer reported. "He said Justin Fields actually tweaked his hamstring late this week. Doesn't think he's gonna be able to go tomorrow night. He's not sure yet, probably gonna have to get an MRI after the game, so it's going to be all Russell Wilson."
While Glazer wasn't very detailed in his update, an MRI would be a troubling development. It mirrors the cautious and thorough approach the Steelers employed with Wilson when he injured his calf early in training camp. The concern becomes, will this keep him out several weeks or just be a minor ailment for a Fields? The Steelers cannot afford to have him unavailable long-term.
Without Fields available, that will leave Wilson as the starter and Kyle Allen as his back-up. Allen has appeared in one game for the Steelers this season, completing his lone pass attempt for 19 yards in relief of an injured Fields.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!