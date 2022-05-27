Omar Khan's Journey to Steelers GM

The Pittsburgh Steelers new GM knew this is where he wanted to be.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers welcomed their new general manager, Omar Khan, to the media for the first time just days after the announcement of the hire.

Amongst the topics where his goals, experience, new employees and background. And for a member of the NFL community who was raised by immigrant parents - a mom from Honduras and a dad who's Indian - the topic of representation was touched on.

"I hope we get to the point where we're not even having those -- need to have those conversations," Khan said. "But I'm excited about what the league is doing and the initiatives, commissioner and Art and -- there's some really great things that they're doing, and I think it's headed in the right direction."

Khan's love for the game came from his father. He grew up in Louisianna and, as a kid, was a die-hard New Orleans Saints fan. But his dad made sure to teach him about the great players across the league.

"He taught me about the game," Khan said. "I grew up a die-hard Saints fan. When I used to talk about Rickey Jackson and Pat Swilling, Sam Mills, Vaughan Johnson, he'd say let me teach you about this guy named Jack Ham and Jack Lambert, and I used to know everyone on the Saints team, and he used to tell me about this guy Joe Greene and Franco Harris. It's kind of ironic that, fast forward, I ended up in Pittsburgh because I've been hearing about those guys --Lynn Swann -- he loved great players and the great teams, and he knew all about them."

Now, he's here. A goal that he's been chasing since his first days on a football field. Working with the organization that turned into his dream job from the moment he came to Western Pa.

"You know, I was working for the Saints, and to be honest with you I was born and raised in New Orleans, and I never thought I'd be leaving New Orleans," Khan said. "Then one day I got a call from the Steelers about a position and obviously the opportunity to work for the Rooneys, I wasn't going to pass it up. I came up here, interviewed, and I just felt at home from the very beginning, and fortunately they hired me."

"I love it here. My wife is from western PA, my kids were born here. I've been here for 22 years," Khan said. "This is where I want to be. I'm a western PA person now."

