Patrick Queen Unapologetic About Joining Steelers
PITTSBURGH-- The Pittsburgh Steelers gave out the richest free agent contract in team history when they signed linebacker Patrick Queen to a three-year, $41 million deal. His $13.6 million per year salary makes Queen the NFL's fifth highest-paid off-ball LB. It was a fitting move for one of the league's best middle linebackers, who can provide the Steelers with stability at the position they haven't had since Ryan Shazier was in the lineup.
So, maybe Queen is excited to be valued so highly in Pittsburgh. Or maybe Queen is just an unfiltered human. But when he spoke with Mark Kaboly, he was unapologetically complimenting his new home at the expense of his previous one. While talking about joining the Steelers over the Ravens, Queen discussed this.
"It (Pittsburgh) is everything that you want," Queen said. "You have a great head coach, a defense that can ball and puts you into a situation to succeed."
And that's why Queen left the team that drafted him, the Baltimore Ravens, during free agency. He wanted to play somewhere he could win, be a leader, and feel supported. Even if that meant leaving money on the table during negotiations, he was willing to do that.
"It was a no-brainer. At the end of the day, money makes you happy, but you also have to win to be happy. I'd rather win and be happy than be miserable with a lot of money. It's a better atmosphere here for me," Queen said.
"Everybody is cool, the people are cool, the players are cool and the food spots are better. I am a big food guy, I love food," he added. "I am more of a true food guy rather than a seafood guy. I like meat and stuff like that. It's just a better atmosphere for me here. "
It was a ringing endorsement from one of Pittsburgh's newest defenders. It's common for newly acquired players to be overly excited and determined to get to work. It's equally as rare, though, for a player to openly share private thoughts and feelings as Queen did. And while this may be a better atmosphere for Patrick Queen, there's no doubt the Steelers have a better atmosphere with Queen around.
