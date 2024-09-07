Paul Skenes Just Won The Hearts of Steelers Fans
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Pirates rookie ace Paul Skenes made an appearance on Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take podcast this week, answering a variety of questions. The one that was most interesting, however, was when co-host Dan "Big Cat" Katz asked him about which NFL team he rooted for growing up in California. And instantly, he became a bigger star with his answer of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
When Skenes was asked which team he rooted for, he did not give a concrete answer. When asked more specifically about which NFL team, he said he didn't have one.
Big Cat then urged him to "just say Steelers", as he is the star of the team that plays in a neighboring stadium to the Steelers.
"Steelers. Steelers. Big time Steelers fan." Skenes said sarcastically.
The other co-host, Eric "PFT Commenter" Sollenberger, would then go on to talk about the different types of fandoms in the city of Pittsburgh.
"In Pittsburgh, there's other sports teams, but you guys are the baseball Steelers. And then there is the hockey Steelers." Sollenberger said.
"They're just always thinking about the Steelers," added Katz.
Skenes would then go on to talk about the fans at Pirates home games.
"That is one thing that's interesting about the fans is I think they're all Steelers fans. That just come to the games and they're just they come to yell." Skenes said. "And I've never been in the in the stands. So I'm just having to guess, but they're coming to yell and drink and just have a good time. Yeah. Which makes it fun to to be out there. They're rowdy."
Skenes believes that the vast majority of Pirates fans are Steelers fans just looking to have a good time, rather than stating that they are there as Pirates fans. This, however, has not stopped Skenes from enjoying his rookie season, as he says he likes the rowdy energy the fans bring.
Skenes is having one of the best rookie seasons by a pitcher in a long time, pitching a 2.13 earned run average and 142 strikeouts in 114 innings pitched.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.