Steelers Release Final Week 1 Injury Report
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers released their injury report following Friday's practice, which paints an ominous picture concerning their starting quarterback's availability against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1.
Russell Wilson is listed as questionable after dealing with calf tightness over the past few days. He first popped up as a limited participant on the report after Thursday's practice, during which he completed the Steelers' walkthrough and took part in individual drills before missing team sessions.
Wilson was later evaluated by doctors and stated that the tests showed no signs of severe aggravation in his calf, per ESPN's Brooke Pryor. It doesn't appear that Wilson's health is a long-term issue at this point, though neither he nor the team felt comfortable forcing the issue by having him go through a full practice on Friday.
He will continue to receive treatment on his calf and plans on going through warm-ups on Sunday, though there doesn't appear to be a ton of confidence regarding his availability.
If Wilson isn't ready to play, Justin Fields would earn the starting nod for the Steelers. He worked with the first-team offense each of the last two practices and did so during training camp when Wilson initially suffered his injury.
Rookie wide receiver Roman Wilson was listed as out. He sprained his ankle at the beginning of camp and did not appear in any of Pittsburgh's three preseason contests.
Wilson was a limited participant in both Wednesday and Thursday's practices.
Starting left guard Isaac Seumalo and rookie defensive end Logan Lee were also both officially ruled out.
Seumalo injured his pec during practice last week. He has avoided an IR stint and head coach Mike Tomlin characterized his status as "week-to-week".
Lee was held out of Pittsburgh's preseason finale versus the Detroit Lions and has been listed as "did not participate" with a calf injury on each of the last two reports.
Rookie offensive tackle Troy Fautanu (knee), cornerback Cory Trice Jr. (groin), running back Jaylen Warren (hamstring) and tight end Darnell Washington (knee) were all full participants and did not receive a designation on Friday's report after being limited in recent days.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.