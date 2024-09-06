Steelers LB Named Week 1 Community MVP
PITTSBURGH -- A Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker was recognized for his efforts in giving back to the local community this summer.
The NFL Player's Association announced in a press release that Alex Highsmith was named their Week 1 Community MVP after he held his third-annual Back to School Bash at the La Rosa Youth Club in McKeesport, Pennsylvania.
Per the release, Highsmith and his team set up backpacks filled with school supplies, water, books and healthy meals for more than 300 students at the event on Aug. 19. Additionally, there were haircut stations and activities available for the participants and their families.
Highsmith runs his own foundation titled the Alex Highsmith Familty Foundation, and he explained his mission behind the initiative in the press release.
“Through my foundation, the Alex Highsmith Family Foundation, we strive to positively impact the lives of the youth across multiple areas,” Highsmith said. “I want to be remembered not just for what I do on the field, but for the lives I impacted off the field. That’s what it’s all about and that’s what is truly long-lasting.”
The NFLPA is awarding him with a $10,000 contribution that can either be put towards his own foundation or a charity of his choice. Highsmith will also visit either a school or a children's hospital after earning his honors. Additionally, he is now eligible to win the Alan Page Community Award alongside every other Community MVP this season.
Highsmith has also established coat drives, Thanksgiving distributions and other events in Pittsburgh while remaining active in his hometown of Wilmington, North Carolina.
There, he hosts a football camp every year while partnering with local YMCAs and giving out over $20,000 in scholarships to high school seniors in the area. As a result, the city officially made April 6 "Alex Highsmith Day".
