Insider Details When Steelers QB Re-Injured Calf
PITTSBURGH -- An NFL insider provided additional clarification on the nature of Russell Wilson's calf injury that left him limited in Thursday's practice just days before the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1.
On ESPN's Unsportsmanlike morning radio show this morning, Dan Graziano reported that Wilson was not dealing with any nagging effects before practice and that more tests will be done today to determine the severity of his injury, which could decide his availability on Sunday.
"He left practice yesterday with a calf injury, so they're gonna do more tests," Graziano said. "They did tests yesterday, they'll do more tests today, and we'll see. There is a chance he doesn't play -- I mean, it was the same calf that knocked him out for the first couple weeks of training camp. He did not have it before practice. He did walkthrough with the first team, he did individual drills and then when it was time to do the team drills yesterday, Justin Fields was playing with the ones and Russell was not on the field."
Wilson initially suffered the injury during the team's conditioning test and was limited for a majority of training camp while also missing the Steelers' preseason opener against the Houston Texans.
If he can't suit up on Sunday, Fields will fill his shoes as the starting quarterback. The 25-year-old appeared in 38 games in that role for the Chicago Bears over his three-year tenure there, and his ability with his legs makes him a seamless fit in Arthur Smith's offense.
Graziano stated that Wilson was seen on the sideline with a trainer on Thursday and that his gameday status largely hinges on his participation in Friday's practice.
"Now, he came back out with a trainer, watched the remainder of practice, but obviously some concern here unless he can get on the practice field today and we find out it's all fine..."
Wilson is scheduled to speak on Friday afternoon, which should supply further insight into his circumstance in conjunction with Pittsburgh's injury report.
