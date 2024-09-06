Steelers Sign Pat Freiermuth to Huge Extension
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers believed they drafted an elite tight end when they selected Pat Freiermuth out of Penn State University in the 2021 NFL Draft. The 6'5 playmaker is one of the most athletic players at his position, but continues to be overlooked around the league. Over his first three seasons in the league, he's become the team's most dependable TE and is now locked in for years to come.
After the Steelers made it clear how much they valued the 25-year-old, the organization put their money where their mouth was and signed their franchise TE to a new contract. The deal is worth $48.4 million, and will keep Freiermuth in the Steel City for another four years. The new deal makes him the seventh-highest paid TE in the league based on total value and ninth-highest from an average annual value standpoint.
Over three seasons, Freiermuth has been an extremely productive player. As a rookie he showed off his NFL skillset as he hauled in 60 receptions for 497 yards and seven touchdowns. He followed that up with 63 receptions for 732 yards in 2022.
Injuries took a toll on his 2023 season, limiting him to 12 games and only nine starts. Despite being derailed by his health, he still caught 32 passes for 308 yards. His 1,537 career receiving yards are the 15th most by a TE since he entered the league.
2024 figures to be a huge year for Freiermuth. Armed with a new contract extension and an improved quarterback situation, he aims to prove himself as one of the top TE's in the NFL. Arthur Smith's offense is set to largely incorporate Freiermuth, and he should see a significant amount of targets and plays called for him.
