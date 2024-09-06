Steelers Closing In on TE Deal
PITTSBURGH -- With the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 1 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons just two sleeps away, the team is closing in on an extension with a key member of its offense.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Brooke Pryor have reported that the Steelers and tight end Pat Freiermuth are accelerating negotiations with hopes that a deal can cross the finish line ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. EST kickoff.
There have been numerous reports over the past couple of days suggesting that the team has prioritized keeping Freiermuth in the fold beyond his rookie deal, which ends after this season.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac stated that the Steelers were actively working with both Freiermuth and defensive end Cam Heyward on new contracts earlier this week while opting not to open extension talks with Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, Jaylen Warren or Najee Harris.
Heyward agreed to a three-year, $45 million deal on Tuesday, which includes $29 million in new money, and Freiermuth should receive his own massive payday in the near future.
Freiermuth was Pittsburgh's second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He was one of Ben Roethlisberger's top targets during his last year in the NFL as he threw the rookie the ball 79 times for 60 catches, 497 yards and seven touchdowns.
In Freiermuth's second season in 2022, his production saw a substantial uptick as he hauled in 63 catches for 732 yards and two touchdowns.
Last season, he played in just 12 games due to a hamstring strain and finished with 308 yards and two touchdowns on 32 catches.
Freiermuth figures to remain a major part of the Steelers' offense both now and in the future, and he should see a rise in his involvement under new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.
