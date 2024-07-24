PFF Denies Bias Against Steelers LB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers fanbase and Pro Football Focus (PFF) are squarely in opposite camps. Most NFL fans are critical of PFF for their selective use of statistics and "advanced" measurements of players, but Steelers Nation has another bone to pick. Most Pittsburgh fans feel PFF is bias against the Steelers, especially when it comes to ranking the premier defensive players in the game.
Over the past few seasons, Steelers' star linebacker T.J. Watt has consistently been ranked below Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett. It's one of the most exciting individual rivalries. Playing in the same division, Garrett and Watt have been the two of the most dominant defenders in the league since they both entered the NFL.
But according to PFF, Myles Garrett continues to be the better player. They released their rankings of the best players in the NFL entering the 2024 season and ranked Watt 14th compared to Garrett who was second. Watt also was below Dallas Cowboys star rusher Micah Parsons.
Unsurprisingly, the list received criticism, especially from Steelers' fans. Writer Sam Monson, who authored the best players list, heard the backlash and recently defended his choices on PFF's youtube channel.
"It's going to be interesting when the NFL releases their top 100," he said. "They tweeted out a bunch of ballots of players having voted. I didn't see a single one that had T.J. Watt above Myles Garrett, and that's one of the things about last season that Steelers fans that are upset that we have this vendetta against T.J. Watt have not found an answer to yet."
The only problem is that Steelers fans do have answer: on the field performance. The only year Garrett has outpaced Watt in sacks was during 2022, when Watt was limited to just 10 games due to injury. Similarly, 2020 was the last time Garrett forced more fumbles than Watt. Watt has more passes deflected, interceptions, and quarterback pressures on a year-to-year comparison and overall than Garrett. Really, when you look at the two side by side on paper, T.J. Watt is the far better and more productive defender.
The two rushers are also tied in the hardware battle. Neither has secured a Super Bowl championship, but both have Defensive Player of the Year award under their belts. Garrett won his first this past season and Watt won his following a 22.5 sack season in 2021. Even Monson had to admit that Watt's game is consistent and terrifying.
"There may not be a better playmaker on the defensive side of the ball," he said.
Yet, PFF and much of the league continue to place Watt below Garrett and disrespect his game. Heading into 2024, they have him ranked as the fourth best defensive player in the NFL. Not that Watt needs the extra motivation, but PFF continues to give him and the Steelers reason to continue proving them and the rest of the league wrong.
