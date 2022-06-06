The Pittsburgh Steelers' success wasn't enough to land Mike Tomlin in the top 10.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have never had a losing season under head coach Mike Tomlin, but that 15-year run of winning football isn't enough to land him within the top 10 in the NFL.

Pro Football Focus released their list of the league's best head coaches, and despite consistent success, Tomlin fell to the second tier, ranking 13th out of 26. The list did not include first-year head coaches.

Tomlin was included in the second tier, labeled 'Good Coaches' with Kliff Kingsbury, Pete Carroll, Matt LaFleur, Kyle Shanahan, Mike Vrabel, Frank Reich, Mike McCarthy, Sean McVay and Brandon Staley - listed in order of ranking.

"If this list were to consider how well a coach manages a team off the gridiron, Tomlin would undoubtedly be in the top tier," PFF wrote. "His defenses have been consistently strong, but he suffers in these rankings due to having one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL throughout his head coach tenure lead his offense without consistently elite results."

Tomlin is the second AFC North coach on the list, following John Harbaugh at No. 2. Kevin Stefanski ranks 19th and Zac Taylor 22.

Bill Belichick is first and Andy Reid is third.

