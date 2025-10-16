Steelers' Pat Freiermuth Created Rare Moment for Aaron Rodgers
Despite spending 21 years in the NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth became Aaron Rodgers' first teammate to ever make good on a specific plan.
Freiermuth Sets Up Offseason Workout
NFL Network's Jamie Erdahl shared an anecdote from Rodgers, in which the four-time MVP revealed that his teammates with the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets frequently suggested getting a contingent together for a workout in the offseason.
Those arrangements never gained traction, however, until Freiermuth took the reins this past summer and made it happen shortly after Rodgers officially signed with the Steelers.
"We met with Rodgers as a broadcast crew the other day, and I'll leave you guys with this," Erdahl said, per Steelers Depot's Alex Kozora. "One thing that stood out to me was that in his years with the Packers and his short time with the Jets, he told us that oftentimes young players would come to him and say, 'Hey man, let's put a trip together and let's throw.' And Aaron was always open-minded to that. However, it never panned out in all of his years that he was with those two teams.
"It wasn't until he arrived in Pittsburgh that Pat Freiermuth was the one who made the suggestion. And then the trip actually got executed to the point where we see them, we hear about them in Malibu, and we see them working out at UCLA. So it is pretty cool in all of his years playing that he was willing to, but finally it 'took' for this offense."
Who Attended Malibu Trip?
The trip to Malibu, which was referenced by several member of the Steelers' offense, took place around early July between the end of mandatory minicamp and the start of training camp.
Alongside Rodgers and Freiermuth, the other attendees included DK Metcalf (who had previously worked out with Rodgers at UCLA during the offseason), Calvin Austin III, Ben Skowronek, Roman Wilson and Scotty Miller.
Rodgers shared a picture of the group together on Instagram at Proactive Sports Performance, where he's been known to train during the offseason, and several clips ultimately found their way onto social media as well.
Freiermuth's Impact
The fact that Freiermuth stepped up and helped make the trip to California happen is indicative of his leadership and importance to the Steelers amidst his fifth season with the team.
The 26-year-old's 2025 campaign surely hasn't gone as he had hoped from a personal standpoint, with just eight catches for 76 yards to his name through five games while logging just 42 total snaps over Weeks 4 and 6, but he hasn't complained.
Freiermuth is still an integral part of Pittsburgh's locker room as one of the team's longest-tenured players, and it wouldn't come as a surprise if he were to become more involved in the passing game with Rodgers moving forward.
