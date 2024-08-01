Steelers Acknowledge Justin Fields is Creating QB Competition
PITTSBURGH -- One of the biggest stories out of Pittsburgh Steelers training camp has been the calf injury to Russell Wilson, which kept him sidelined for the first couple days of camp.
The overarching story of the offseason has included a discussion of the quarterback position, which has been completely turned over. When both Justin Fields and Wilson were brought in, the discussion of who was to start was immediate, with Wilson being named the starter going forward soon after.
That being said, due to the injury to Wilson, Fields has had an opportunity to prove why he deserves the starting job. Fields has taken the majority of first team snaps to begin camp, trying to strip Wilson of the "pole position" title given to him by head coach Mike Tomlin.
When Tomlin was interviewed by CBS' Evan Washburn, he was asked about the quarterback play to begin camp.
"We got two really capable guys. Guys that are comfortable being the guy. We're gonna create an opportunity where they get an opportunity to compete and show what they're capable of," Tomlin said. "We've been really consistent of the positioning of it throughout the offseason, we described it as Russ having pole position, meaning that they're gonna be given an opportunity to compete but I just think it's really important to lean on his experience and expertise relative to the things that come outside of playing, to provide direction to the unit."
Tomlin would then delve into Fields specifically, highlighting the scenario caused by the Wilson injury.
"Justin has really taken advantage of the opportunity for additional snaps because Russ's been out some here the first week,” he said. "And so really excited about the trajectory of it, excited about it, continue to go with the process and having them display their skills."
With Wilson having returned, he will begin to take more of the first team snaps away from Fields. That being said, all that was shown by Fields during his stint with the first team was optimistic. A future with Fields as quarterback is a lot less daunting than previously thought, as Fields was able to show his starting caliber play.
Fields will have three preseason games to show his talents in gameplay situations, starting with the Houston Texans at home on August 9.
