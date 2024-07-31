Steelers Camp Takeaways: Justin Fields, Darnell Washington Steal Show
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers put the pads on the first time this summer, opening the second week of training camp with a bang - as they do every year.
The team had an extra pep in their step knowing it was full-contact football for the first time in seven months. And while it would've been hard to disappoint when it's the first padded day of the year, the team made sure everyone in attendance got a show.
Russell Wilson remained sidelined for most of the day but did take some steps forward in his recovery. While the team continues to wait, Justin Fields took the field with the starters, and the entire offense impressed.
Justin Fields's Best Day
Justin Fields put on his best performance of training camp, with a near-perfect day both passing and rushing. Fields didn't miss a pass during team drills or 7-on-7 and had two highlight reel moments at the goal line. The first was a one-handed fade catch by George Pickens and the next was a read option to give the offense the win, beating Joey Porter Jr. to the pile-on.
Later in the day, he took another option to the outside, beating Elandon Roberts and getting to the sideline for 15-plus yards.
Fields has impressed the last two practices and looks to be growing within the Steelers offense. With Russell Wilson sidelined, the young veteran has a shot to make this quarterback competition serious. There needs to be more than two good days, but it's a start.
Darnell Washington Shines
Darnell Washington has followed Fields's lead and had his second back-to-back great practice. After shining on Saturday, Washington continued his dominance to start week two.
First, he stole the show during backs-on-backers. With the pads coming on, the physicality ramped up and Washington was unstoppable against the Steelers edge rushers. During the day, he shut down Daivd Perales and Nick Herbig with easy, making it seem almost effortless to stop them.
Then, he found himself on the receiving end of multiple passes from Fields and Kyle Allen during team drills.
Washington has taken a step forward in the receiving game this summer. Meanwhile, his blocking continues to look dominant.
Backs on Backers
With the pads on the Steelers lined up in the corner of the endzone for the best drill of training camp, backs on backers.
It started and ended with Najee Harris versus Elandon Roberts, with Harris winning the first battle and the two sides "tieing" on the second. To end the day, the two tied again and then Roberts finished strong with a win.
As stated above, Washington was unstoppable, winning every one of his reps.
Mike Tomlin gave linebacker Jeremiah Moon a shoutout after a few strong performances. The former Ravens edge rusher beat Harris twice and had a win over Freiermuth. In four-straight reps, Moon walked away victorious three times.
Other standouts included Jaylen Warren beating Patrick Queen twice, rookie Payton Wilson beating Warren with an incredible spin move, and then Warren getting his revenge with a massive hit on Wilson to push him backward.
Linemen 1-on-1
The offensive and defensive line took the field and for the first time this summer, we got to actually evaluate the big guys. To start the drill, first-round rookie Troy Fautanu held his own against T.J. Watt, winning two of the three reps.
Later, Fautanu struggled, losing back-to-back reps against Kyron Johnson and Nick Herbig. He finished with some revenge, getting the best of Johnson in a rematch.
Rookie Mason McCormick won two of three reps against Isaiahh Loudermilk, putting his first NFL battle in as a victory. His depth competition Spencer Anderson won three in a row against DeMarvin Leal on the next three reps. Maybe outside of a hands to face penality on the second rep.
Roman Wilson Injury
Rookie wide receiver Roman Wilson went down at the beginning of practice with an ankle injury and was eventually carted off the field and into the locker room. He was unable to return and head coach Mike Tomlin said further evaluation will be needed to determine how much time he'll miss.
Wilson was finally getting the groove of the Steelers offense and had a rhythm going the final few days of the first week. Now, it's a waiting game to see how much time he'll miss.
