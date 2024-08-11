Steelers Activate DT Dean Lowry
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been dealing with minor injuries and payers being unavailable since they opened training camp. The team held out a large group of veteran players from their first preseason game, both as a precaution and to give veterans like Russell Wilson and Alex Highsmith extra time to recover from minor ailments.
The team finally received some positive injury news as they returned to St. Vincent College for practice. In a series of roster moves and transactions, the team announced one of their free agent signings is coming off of the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List. Defensive tackle Dean Lowry is expected to return to practice now that he is on the active roster. The team also placed fellow DT Breiden Fehoko on the Reserve/Injured List.
Lowry joined the Steelers this offseason after spending a majority of his career with the Green Bay Packers. The eight-year veteran played his first seven seasons and made 80 starts with the Packers after they selected him in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. The 6'6, 300 pound DT was a regular part of the Packers' rotation along their defensive front. He contributed six seasons of eight or more starts and 30 tackles or more.
After seven seasons in Green Bay, he signed with their divisional rival Minnesota Vikings. His role and playing time reduced with the Vikings, and his production dipped as well. His 2023 ended prematurely when an upper-body injury forced him onto injured reserve.
Now healthy, the Steelers are expected to work the 31 year-old DT into their rotation. With 143 career tackles over his career, he brings a proven track record to the defensive line group. With the exception of Cam Heyward and Larry Ogunjobi, the position is full of young players lacking experience. If Lowry fills the role envisioned for him, he gives the team one of their better back-ups at DT in recent memory. Giving Heyward or Keeanu Benton some much needed rest in the game, the Steelers now have another veteran player that the defense can rely on.
