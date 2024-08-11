Steelers Get Good News on Troy Fautanu Injury
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers rookie offensive tackle Troy Fautanu was seen walking around the locker room following the team's preseason opener with a knee brace on. Immediately, it sparked worry amongst the fanbase, as the first-round pick has suffered a torn ACL in the past, and with no clear indication of what happened, there was no real expectation as to how bad it was.
But the Steelers received some positive news. Despite Fautanu still dealing with something somewhat big, the injury is not as serious as it could've been. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the rookie suffered a sprain MCL and that it's "not considered serious."
While he did avoid disaster, it's not expected that Fautanu is on the field when the team returns to training camp, and he could miss the remainder of the preseason. After pushing for a starting job at right tackle, the first-round rookie out of Washington may need to wait before cracking the first-team this season.
In the meantime, the Steelers will continue relying on Dan Moore Jr. at left tackle and Broderick Jones as their right tackle. The ultimate goal, as stated by general manager Omar Khan and head coach Mike Tomlin, is for Jones to transition to the left side, but not until Fautanu has earned the starting job at right.
Without Fautanu, the Steelers also have a backup option in Dylan Cook. The former quarterback-turner offensive lineman cracked the 53-man roster last season and continues to impress as he develops into the position. With Fautanu sidelined, Cook will continue to be the swing tackle during gamedays, and could find himself making the active roster once again after an impressive training camp and now a timely injury.
The Steelers have two more preseason games before heading to Atlanta for their season opener. Fautanu's status for that game will remain undecided for now.
