Steelers Add New Coach to Staff
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have added a new member to their coaching staff. According to the team's front office page on their website, they've hired a new Quality Control Coach in Luke Smith.
Smith comes from Duquesne, where he spent the last eight seasons at the local FCS school. He took on multiple roles with the Dukes, working as a defensive assistant from 2016 to 2017 and then as a wide receivers coach since 2018.
Prior to Duquesne, Smith coaches at two well-known high schools, winning State Championships with both. He was the defensive backs coach at Pittsburgh Central Catholic in 2015. Prior to that, he was the varsity assistant an freshman offensive coordinator at DeMatha Catholic in Washington D.C.
Smith is also the nephew of long-time Steelers special teams coordinator, Danny Smith.
The Steelers have one of the smallest coaching staffs in the NFL, so an addition of any sorts is newsworthy. Still, they do not believe it's holding them back.
Art Rooney II told local media at an end-of-season conference that it isn't a problem that the team's staff is smaller, and it is not holding them back from winning games.
"I don't see that holding us back," Rooney said. " I don't think that's our problem."
The Steelers made some changes to their staff this year, but not many. The most notable is the replacement of their defensive backs coach, hiring Gerald Alexander, who returns after a stint with the Las Vegas Raiders to replace Grady Brown. Scott McCurley was also hired to replace Aaron Curry as their inside linebackers coach.
