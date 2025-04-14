Browns Could Help Steelers Land Top QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers haven't hid their interest in the 2025 NFL Draft quarterback class. Whether it's top end options like Shedeur Sanders or Jaxson Dart, or mid-round picks like Jalen Milroe or Quinn Ewers, the Steelers have their eye on a passer with one of their seven picks, and the Cleveland Browns might help them land one.
The Athletic's Zac Jackson believes Cleveland has their mind made up with the No. 2 overall pick. The team has been linked to three possible prospects in Abdul Carter, Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders. With Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco set to compete for their starting quarterback job, Sanders makes plenty of sense for the Browns this NFL Draft. But Jackson believes they're headed in a different direction.
"So, where do the Browns get their quarterback? Probably at No. 33, the first pick of the second round," Jackson said. But there’s a chance they might trade back into the first round to ensure they get their guy and potentially get the extra year of team control via the fifth-year option that’s only available for opening-round selections."
If Cleveland passes on Sanders, that leaves two obstacles in the way for him to fall to 21 and for the Steelers to have their shot at him. The New York Giants appear to be in the same boat at the Browns, having Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, and could look at either Hunter or Carter at No. 3, depending on who Cleveland selects.
After that, it's just the New Orleans Saints. Maybe after Derek Carr's shoulder injury, they're thinking Sanders at No. 9, but if they aren't, there's almost no one you could think of that would draft him before Pittsburgh.
The Steelers will want Aaron Rodgers to be their starting quarterback in 2025, but they aren't changing their draft plans because of that want. And if Sanders is there at 21, it's hard to believe they wouldn't heavily consider him.
So far, the two sides have met at the NFL Combine and during a pre-draft visit. And with a little help from their AFC North rivals, the Steelers might get a shot at him.
