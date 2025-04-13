Steelers Have New Competition for Aaron Rodgers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are trying to remain patient for Aaron Rodgers. The two sides have remained in contact and Pittsburgh, like many around the league, believe that when this is all said and done, the 41-year-old quarterback will end up a Steeler. But no one is certain, and a new team may cause more uncertainty to the situation.
The New Orleans Saints may not have Derek Carr for the entire 2025 season after it was revealed that the quarterback is dealing with a shoulder injury. Carr may elect to undergo surgery, but his outlook on the upcoming season is grim, and the Saints may need a QB.
Bring in Aaron Rodgers. Many jumped to the Steelers now having competition for Shedeur Sanders, who they are showing interest in, but maybe Rodgers becomes an option for New Orleans. The four-time MVP has already made it somewhat clear that he's willing to wait for a better opportunity to present itself, and while the Saints don't have the record or success in recent years that Pittsburgh does, they do have a new head coach and some big-time weapons around their QB.
According to NFL insider Mike Florio, expect the Saints to join the mix.
"Expect to see a report, sooner than later, that the Saints have reached out," Florio said.
It's unknown that if Rodgers signed elsewhere, if the Steelers would turn to the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft for a quarterback option, or if they'd stick to the plan and run with Mason Rudolph. They do want more options, though, and are hitting a point where Rodgers not signing is causing some confusion to the plan.
Pittsburgh hasn't changed their offer on the table for Rodgers since they presented it. They likely won't change it at any point. Which could mean that if the Saints make a bigger one, they could become a new target for Rodgers, and surpass the black and gold.
A lot of unknown surrounds Rodgers and the entire saga. But the Saints becoming a team that needs a quarterback isn't good news for the Steelers, and could cause more rift between Pittsburgh and their hopeful quarterback.
