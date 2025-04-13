Former Steelers QB Has Bold Message for Browns
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett isn't holding back this season. After a year being the backup to Jalen Hurts with the Philadelphia Eagles, the former first-round pick has a new opportunity to start, and isn't letting it slip away.
Pickett was traded from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia last offseason after the Steelers signed Russell Wilson. This offseason, he was dealt to the Cleveland Browns after news broke that Deshaun Watson is going to miss the season.
Now, Pickett gets an opportunity to earn a starting job once again. He'll be competing with Joe Flacco, and potential a rookie, but he plans to win.
Speaking with TribLive's Jerry Dipaola, Pickett didn't hold back about his plans this season.
"That’s the plan, man (to start). I’m not going there to hang out," Pickett said. "I want to go play. I’m excited, been working hard for it, taking it a day at a time."
Pickett referred to it as a "new stop in the journey" as he begins his fourth NFL season with his third NFL team. But this time, he gets a shot to be back on the field in a full-time role. After winning the Super Bowl with the Eagles, and getting starting experience with the Steelers for nearly two full seasons, he's embrassing where he's at now in Cleveland.
"I’m really excited just to get there and get back to competing, get back to playing,” Pickett said, "meeting new people, meeting my new teammates, building those relationships."
If Pickett does win the starting job, he'll get a shot at revenge twice against the Steelers this upcoming season. Last year, Pittsburgh went 1-1 against the Browns, losing in Cleveland and winning at home.
They lost to the Eagles in Philadelphia, but Pickett did not play in that game.
