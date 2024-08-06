Steelers LB Suffers Hamstring Injury
PITTSBURGH -- It's officially game week for the Pittsburgh Steelers, with the Houston Texans coming to town to kick off the preseason schedule. The Steelers are in the middle of their third week of training camp preparing for this matchup.
With the Steelers back into the swing of things and pads are on, the list of players added to the injury list rotates and revolves daily. After their most recent team session, one of the team's star linebackers joined what head coach Mike Tomlin called a "laundry list" of knicks and bruises sustained in camp. Alex Highsmith suffered a lower body injury during practice, which Tomlin touched on during his media session.
"We've got a laundry list of training camp like injuries and so forth," he said. "Tyler Murray's got a groin (injury). Alex Highsmith's got a groin. Nate Meadows' got a hami. (DeMarvin) Leal had something happen."
After completing the injury list, the coach quickly toned down any worries about Highsmith or the rest of the injured list. Tomlin stated that they are not worried about any injuries at this time and it's just a regular part of training camp.
"it's that time of year," he said. "The dog days of summer, we'll get through it. One man's misfortunes is another man's opportunity."
Tomlin didn't discuss any details of the players' injuries or give a timetable for their returns. It's likely that the team will be very cautious with Highsmith specifically.
The Steelers are employing the same approach with the rest of their veterans so far. Russell Wilson just ramped up his participation level in camp after two weeks of mostly watching. Offensive lineman Isaac Seumalo missed four practices while recovering from a minor injury. Multiple other vets have taken days off or half days through the first two weeks of camp as well. Regardless of the severity of Highsmith's groin injury, the Steelers will not rush him back onto the field in the preseason.
With the Steelers gearing up for the Texans and their first competitive game of the 2024 season, Alex Highsmith will likely observe from the sidelines or have a reduced workload for the next week or so while the team evaluates the injury. Luckily for the team, this is an opportunity for the fringe roster players to make an impression.
