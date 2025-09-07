Former Steelers WR Asks Chiefs to Sign Him
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Allen Robinson is looking for his next NFL home, and believes he's the perfect fit for a team that now needs help at the position. After not signing with a team in 2025, Robinson is hoping to return to the league and join the Kansas City Chiefs heading into Week 2, and is making a pitch for himself to do so.
The Chiefs are now without starting wide receiver Xavier Worthy after leaving Week 1 with a shoulder injury. In his absence, Robinson believes he's the right fit for the job, and told that to the Chiefs on X (formerly known as Twitter), telling them to sign him.
"No [cap], Chiefs, I’m a free agent, I swear I could help yall," Robinson wrote.
Robinson spent most of last season with the Detroit Lions after spending just one year with the Steelers. He did not sign with a team during free agency or training camp, and now, moving through Week 1, he's not on a team.
The 32-year-old caught just three passes for 30 yards last season with the Lions. The year prior, he started all 17 games for the Steelers, but caught just 34 passes for 280 yards and has not scored a touchdown since 2022.
The former second-round pick out of Penn State has played 139 games with 122 starts in his NFL career, recording three 1,000-yard seasons and wracking up 565 receptions, 7,058 yards and 43 touchdowns.
A long-time member of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears, Robinson knows what it's like to be the leading man in the wide receiver room, but it's been a few years since he's been a big-time contributor to a team.
Still, Kansas City needs help and may be looking to turn to a veteran. There aren't many names still available with Gabe Davis signing with the Buffalo Bills and Amari Cooper signing with the Las Vegas Raiders and then choosing to retire.
Maybe the former Steelers wideout does get a new opportunity in the NFL. And while Pittsburgh didn't make the most of his time with them in 2023, it doesn't mean Kansas City won't this season.
