Tom Brady Sends Message to Aaron Rodgers Before Steelers Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are about to begin a new journey with a future Hall of Famer as their starting quarterback. After months of preparation, Aaron Rodgers will take the field as the black and gold's starter, joining his third team and starting the campaign against the team that released him this past offseason.
He's not the first legendary quarterback to leave an organization and go to another. And those who did it before him know what he's set to face as he begins his run with a new team, new faces, and major expectations.
One of those legendary quarterbacks is Tom Brady. Speaking with Pro Football Focus, the soon-to-be Hall of Famer gave his advice to Rodgers and explained how he understands the situation and how the Steelers new quarterback needs to adjust.
"We all have to evolve and grow," Brady said. "Some of it is more mentally. How do we make the game a little more simple for ourselves so that we can execute faster? And then emotionally, how do we connect with our teammates and bring that competitive positive attitude to work every single day? And sometimes when you go through tough times like he did with the Jets, you know you get reinvigorated by going to another organization like the Steelers that has had so much consistency in their success and that could allow Aaron to achieve what he hopes to go out on the highest of possible notes."
The pressure for the Steelers to win a playoff game this season is pretty significant, and they're leaning on Rodgers to be the difference maker to get them over the hump. This will be the first time Brady gets to cover Rodgers as a spectator, and as another QB great, he's excited to sit in the booth and watch.
"So I get to cover them and I am sure you get to cover them a little bit,” Brady said. “It would be my first time covering Aaron from a broadcaster and sitting up in the booth. I am really excited to see what he does this year."
How the Steelers do this season could carry some weight on the historic career of Rodgers, but it likely sits a lot heavier on Pittsburgh if they can't get any further than they've done in recent years. But the hopes are high that Rodgers and the team can find a way to pull things off in 2025.
