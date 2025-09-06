Steelers LB Could Change Positions to Help After Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are waiting on the final word for outside linebacker Nick Herbig, who is listed as questionable for the team's season opener against the New York Jets. Herbig suffered a hamstring injury the team's second preseason game and has spent the week working in a limited capacity as he tries to get back on the field for Week 1.
The Steelers will get final word on Herbig's status just before the game start, and if he's out, the team will need to adjust on the fly with limited help behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. On their depth chart, Jack Sawyer is the only other outside linebacker listed, but the team could look at another option to fill in for Herbig if need be.
Linebacker Malik Harrison, who signed with the team in free agency, has experience playing both inside and outside linebacker. And if he needs to against the Jets, he's ready to step in on the outside for the Steelers.
"I do both (positions), so yeah, I’m comfortable with both," Harrison told PennLive's Nick Farabaugh. "Going back to high school, I’ve been playing a whole bunch of positions, so yeah, there’s nothing to it. (Game action at outside linebacker) would be nothing new to me."
Harrison has two career sacks as an NFL veteran, both coming last season with the Baltimore Ravens.
The team selected Sawyer in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and have been impressed with what the rookie has shown during training camp and the preseason.
Watt and Highsmith are capable of playing nearly all of the snaps on the outside, but with the season just getting started, it's not ideal to have their top two defenders at the position, and two of their biggest stars, play that many snaps. Especially with Highsmith just overcoming a groin injury that he suffered in training camp.
So, if Herbig isn't able to play, or isn't able to play an entire game, expect plenty of Harrison on the outside. With Patrick Queen, Payton Wilson and Cole Holcomb manning the middle of the field, it shouldn't change Pittsburgh's gameplan too much, and instead give them much-needed versatility in Week 1.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!