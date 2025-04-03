Steelers Almost Landed Patriots Athletic QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers watched Joe Milton head to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a late-round pick in a trade with the New England Patriots. The second-year quarterback now joins a new team after heavy trade interest this offseason. And apparently, the Steelers were amongst those interested.
According to FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Steelers were among the teams that held interest in acquiring Milton from the Patriots. It's unknown what they were willing to offer in a trade, but it appears it wasn't enough to meet the "late-round" trade compensation from the Cowboys.
"My understanding is since Joe Milton became available at the start of the offseason, teams that showed interest included the Raiders, Eagles, Giants, Steelers and the Cowboys," Schultz reports.
Schultz also stated that the Patriots had a better offer on the table for Milton, but respected the quarterbacks wishes and sent him to a team he wanted to be a part of. That team was Dallas.
"The had a better offer for Milton but chose to send him where he wanted out of respect for him, per source," Schultz wrote on X.
The Steelers are still waiting for an answer from Aaron Rodgers. Mason Rudolph is their primary backup plan, but general manager Omar Khan made it known at the NFL League Meetings that every option is on the table for a third veteran quarterback if Rodgers doesn't sign.
Well, it appears Milton was one of those options. But either Pittsburgh wasn't his prefered landing spot, or the team didn't make an offer as good as Dallas did to acquire him.
Expect the Steelers to remain on the QB market until Rodgers signs. While Pittsburgh is confident they will end up with Rodgers this season, they aren't certain. So, they continue to be a team to monitor for another addition.
