Steelers Surprising Draft Odds: New Name to Watch
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have invested in their offensive line early in the NFL Draft the last two years, adding Broderick Jones, Troy Fautanu and Zach Frazier in the first two rounds, and Spencer Anderson and Mason McCormick later in the draft. But they may not be done investing, and it could be earlier than anticipated.
BetMGM revealed the odds on the Steelers first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and it was no surprise that defensive line is the betting favorite. Michigan’s Kenneth Grant and Ole Miss’ Walter Nolen are both names Pittsburgh has been interested in, and defensive line is most likely first on the team’s list with the 21st pick.
The second-best odds wasn’t a position many saw coming. Following +155 odds for defensive line/edge rusher, offensive line sat in second, holding +400 odds with less than a month before the NFL Draft.
The leading positions also included quarterback (+450), cornerback (+450), running back (+900), wide receiver (+2,000), safety (+2,200), linebacker (+3,300), and tight end (+5,000).
The Steelers have a few names to watch at offensive line this draft. Gray Zable out of North Dakota State likely tops the list. The offensive tackle caught the Steelers eye at the Senior Bowl and has continued to climb up draft boards across the league.
With the ability to play tackle and guard, Zabel could be the perfect solution to the Steelers problems. The team reportedly wants competition for Mason McCormick this offseason. The second-year guard started 13 games last season after James Daniels was lost with a torn Achilles. While the team is excited about his future, they may not be ready to hand him the starting job without another option to chase him.
They also have uncertainties with Broderick Jones, who is transitioning back to the left tackle position for the first time in his NFL career. Entering his third season, Jones will finally move to the left side after spending two on the right. Pittsburgh has been patiently waiting for the former first-round pick to move to his natural position, but there’s no guarantee it’ll work out. If it doesn’t, Zabel provides the ability to compete for the left tackle job as well.
With Isaac Seumalo entering the final year of his contract, the Steelers could be looking for an option for now or the future. And with significant and consistent investments in their trenches the last three year, it’d be no surprise if they continued this NFL Draft.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
