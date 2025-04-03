Steelers Could Land Penn State's Superstar TE
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are at a turning point in their teams history, where relatively consistent averageness has been the public opinion of the team since 2016.
Despite that, one position where the Steelers have had recent success is at the tight end position, with Penn State graduate Pat Freiermuth being a top target for the team since 2021.
Now, there is growing sentiment that the Steelers could take a tight end in the first round of the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.
According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ray Fittipaldo, there is reason to believe the Steelers would be interested in multiple different options at tight end if they were to be available when the team's 21st overall pick comes around. Fittipaldo mentioned Penn State's Tyler Warren and Michigan's Colston Loveland as the most likely options if they decide to do so when he appeared on 93.7 The Fan.
"I'd say like 75% d-line. You keep the door open for a guy dropping. An Ashton Jeanty falling, I don't see it happening. But you keep the door open for a running back," Fittipaldo said. "Keep the door for Tyler Warren or Colston Loveland falling to you at 21. I don't think it's gonna be a receiver, quarterback probably not, but I suppose until Rodgers signs, you have to keep it open. So 75% d-line, and divvy up the rest between running back, receiver/tight end and then quarterback."
Warren would be particularly interesting as it would make the tight end room be comprised of multiple Penn State quarterbacks. Warren's versatility at the position is unlike any tight end seen in years, so the Steelers might pick him early on despite having a strong room already. The offensive struggles have to be dealt with in some fashion, and adding a new tight end could fix it to some degree.
