Steelers Announce 53-Man Roster

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 roster is set.

Noah Strackbein

Aug 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) and Justin Fields (2) take the field for pre-game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) and Justin Fields (2) take the field for pre-game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-USA TODAY Sports / Barry Reeger-USA TODAY Sports
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' 53-man roster is officially set. For the first time in 2024, the black and gold roster is locked in, and this team has an identity for Week 1. Obviously, changes will come and moves will be made either through trades or signings, but the Steelers have their initial regular season roster.

While there are always a few surprise cuts, the Steelers roster felt in place for some time. Now, it's finalized, and they'll begin preparing for Week 1 when they head South to take on the Altanta Falcons. It'll be the first regular season game for many members of this 53-man team, but that game will be headlined by the revenge of offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and new quarterback Russell Wilson.

Following the initial roster, some moves are typically made. The Steelers will likely look at wide receiver and cornerback help in the upcoming days. But for now, things have settled.

The team is in tact and the offseason is officially behind us. Here is what the 2024 Pittsburgh Steelers look like.

Quarterback: Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, Kyle Allen

Running Back: Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Cordarrelle Patterson

Tight End: Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward, MyCole Pruitt

Wide Receiver: George Pickens, Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin, Roman Wilson, Scotty Miller

Offensive Guard: James Daniels, Isaac Seumalo, Mason McCormick, Spencer Anderson

Center: Zach Frazier

Offensive Tackle: Broderick Jones, Dan Moore Jr., Troy Fautanu

Defensive Tackle: Cam Heyward, Dean Lowry, Isaiahh Loudermilk

Defensive End: Larry Ogunjobi, DeMarvin Leal, Logan Lee

Nose Tackle: Keeanu Benton, Montravius Adams

Outside Linebacker: T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig

Inside Linebacker: Patrick Queen, Elandon Roberts, Payton Wilson, Mark Robinson, Tyler Matakevich

Cornerback: Joey Porter Jr., Donte Jackson, Cory Trice, Darius Rush

Nickelback: Beanie Bishop

Safety: Minkah Fitzpatrick, DeShon Elliott, Damontae Kazee, Miles Killebrew, Jalen Elliott

Special Teams: Chris Boswell (K), Cameron Johnston (P), Christian Kuntz (LS)

