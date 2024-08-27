Report: Steelers Showing Interest in Two WR Trades
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are beginning to explore alternative routes for their wide receiver position, shifting away from Brandon Aiyuk and starting to reach out about other available names. According to Steelers Now's Alan Saunders, the team has called both the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans about their available wideouts.
"The Steelers have been in communication regarding Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick and Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III as the roster cut-down date approaches, multiple sources toldSteelers Now," Saunders writes.
According to The Score's Jordan Schultz, multiple teams have reached out to the Texans about acquiring Metchie. As of now, there's no known urgency for the Texans to trade him, but with teams showing interest, they may make the move.
As for the Broncos, they're expected to either trade or waive wide receiver Tim Patrick this offseason. With a loaded wideout room, Patrick is on the outside looking in, and after two big injuries in back-to-back seasons, he'll be out in Denver.
The Steelers could use an addition at wide receiver and have been expected to make one throughout the summer. While Aiyuk remained the hottest name on the market, and the one the Steelers were pursuing, it was only a matter of time before they started looking at other options during roster cuts.
Metchie and Patrick are likely not the only two who will be on Pittsburgh's radar over the next 24 hours. And as roster cuts near and teams are pressured into getting deals done or moving on from players, the Steelers will be scanning the league for their opportunity to strike.
Right now, the belief is strong that the Steelers will have a new name in their wide receiver room before Week 1. It appears they're starting with the asking prices for Metchie and Patrick.
