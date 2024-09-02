Steelers Announce 2024 Captains
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have selected their captains for the 2024 season, voting on Russell Wilson, T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward and Miles Killebrew to lead the team as they prepare for Week 1.
Wilson will work as the Steelers' captain during his first season with the team. The veteran quarterback made his leadership felt from the moment he arrived, setting up practices with players during the offseason and then stepping in as a leader of the offense with his experience.
Players from across the offense, including George Pickens and Pat Freiermuth have mentioned a number of times throughout training camp that Wilson's veteran presence is clear within the locker room.
"I was just down there in San Diego with him working out and throwing routes," Freiermuth said about Wilson back in April. "He's been great at talking to guys and starting to build that connection. He's a great guy. You can tell the drive and determination that he has to win and come to Pittsburgh and win some playoff games for us. I think he is going to fit our culture and locker room very well."
This is the 12 consecutive season Wilson has been named captain in the NFL. He was a nine-time captain with the Seattle Seahawks and two-time captain with the Denver Broncos.
Watt and Heyward return as captains, as they've been for years. 2024 marks the 10th consecutive season Heyward has been voted captain by his teammates. As for Watt, this is his fourth time, with his first coming in 2020 and second in 2022.
This is Killebrew's third consecutive season as the team's special teams captain. The All-Pro specialist has become a vocal part of the locker room and an elite contributor on defense. He's remain the leader of the kick and punt units in 2024.
The Steelers' captains are voted on by the players within the locker room.
The team kicks off the season in Week 1 on the road in Atlanta. Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith opens the year against his former team, the Falcons, before Pittsburgh heads to Denver in Week 2 for a Russell Wilson revenge game against the Broncos.
